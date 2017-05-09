Beaver Watershed Alliance Leases Historic Rabbit Foot Lodge

Rabbit Foot Lodge, a century-old log mansion located on a forested parcel in northwest Springdale, has stood mostly vacant, since the city acquired the estate in 2014. But sometime this summer, the staff of the non-profit Beaver Watershed Alliance, a regional clean water group, will be moving in.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.