Ozarks at Large Stories

Beaver Watershed Alliance Leases Historic Rabbit Foot Lodge

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 9, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
John Pennington stands outside Rabbit Foot Lodge.

Rabbit Foot Lodge, a century-old log mansion located on a forested parcel in northwest Springdale, has stood mostly vacant, since the city acquired the estate in 2014. But sometime this summer, the staff of the non-profit Beaver Watershed Alliance, a regional clean water group, will be moving in.

