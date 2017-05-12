One-Woman Play Explores Duality of Work, Life

The play “Grounded,” by George Brant, had a rolling world premiere in 2014. The one-woman show centers on a female fighter pilot whose unexpected pregnancy puts her military career on hold. After returning from maternity leave, her new assignment is to pilot drone aircraft in remote conflict zones, but the play is about more than just the main character’s change in job. Arkansas Staged will present “Grounded” this Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Laura Shatkus, artistic director of Arkansas Staged, and Mischa Hutchings, who will perform the role of the pilot in the play, talks with us about the play and gives us a short preview.