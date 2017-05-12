© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

One-Woman Play Explores Duality of Work, Life

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 12, 2017 at 2:25 PM CDT
grounded.jpg
courtesy
/
ArkansasStaged

The play “Grounded,” by George Brant, had a rolling world premiere in 2014. The one-woman show centers on a female fighter pilot whose unexpected pregnancy puts her military career on hold. After returning from maternity leave, her new assignment is to pilot drone aircraft in remote conflict zones, but the play is about more than just the main character’s change in job. Arkansas Staged will present “Grounded” this Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Laura Shatkus, artistic director of Arkansas Staged, and Mischa Hutchings, who will perform the role of the pilot in the play, talks with us about the play and gives us a short preview.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories ArkansasStaged
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content