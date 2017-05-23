Kids Taste Test Experimental School Cafeteria Recipes Created by Brightwater Student Chefs

Chefs at Brightwater, a Northwest Arkansas Community College culinary institute in Bentonville, presented experimental low-sodium, high-nutrient public school cafeteria cuisine to a class of Springdale ninth grade food and nutrition students for sampling.
