Ozarks at Large Stories

Kids Taste Test Experimental School Cafeteria Recipes Created by Brightwater Student Chefs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 23, 2017 at 12:07 PM CDT
brightwater_taste.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Springdale public school food and nutrition students test Brightwater community college culinary recipes designed for public school consumption.

Chefs at Brightwater, a Northwest Arkansas Community College culinary institute in Bentonville, presented experimental low-sodium, high-nutrient public school cafeteria cuisine to a class of Springdale ninth grade food and nutrition students for sampling.

MUSIC: “Lunch Lady Land” Adam Sandler

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
