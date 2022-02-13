Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Brightwater
The Fayetteville Roots Festival and Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food continue to combine efforts to provide meals for musicians and others…
The new executive director of Northwest Arkansas Community College's Brightwater culinary school will be on campus by the end of the month. Marshall…
For millenia food has seen dramatic shifts from cultivation to preparation. Because food and eating are intertwined in the human experience, it only makes…
Brightwater is partnering with UAMS Northwest to develop a new culinary medicine curriculum for medical students. The interdisciplinary elective course…
Brightwater, Northwest Arkansas Community College's Center for the Study of Food based in Bentonville has launched a Campus Kitchen which is recovering…
Chefs at Brightwater, a Northwest Arkansas Community College culinary institute in Bentonville, presented experimental low-sodium, high-nutrient public…