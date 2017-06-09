© 2022 KUAF
Scam Artists Target Families Seeking Dogs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 9, 2017 at 12:03 PM CDT
Justine Lentz, Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent, seated in her office, with Gabby.

Scam artists are scouring social media sites in search of families who've lost beloved pets, offering to return the animals (not) in exchange for money. We go to the pound, in this case Fayetteville Animal Services to take protective measures.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
