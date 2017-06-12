Fayetteville Public Housing Part 1: Housing Authority Properties Undergo HUD RAD Conversion

The Fayetteville Housing Authority is going through the process of Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion, which will convert the FHA's four public housing developments into Section 8 housing. The four public housing developments owned by the FHA are Willow Heights, Morgan Manor, Lewis Plaza and Hillcrest Towers. RAD conversion is a program the Department of Housing and Urban Development started around 2012 to open up more public-private partnership avenues to public housing authorities, which otherwise rely on Public Housing Operation Funds and Public Housing Capital Funds. Those funds are subject fluctuations because of Congressional allocations. The FHA is working with a company called RAD Conversion Specialists to meet the requirements outlined for RAD conversion. One of the FHA's rehabilitation projects under RAD conversion includes tearing down Willow Heights and moving those residents to new apartments that will be built on three empty acres at Morgan Manor. Robert Beale, one of the founders of RAD Conversion Specialists, explains how the conversion process works and how they determined repairing Willow Heights was not a feasible option.