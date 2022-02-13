Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Housing Authority
-
Residents of Hillcrest Towers in downtown Fayetteville say mold and condensate on walls, vents, and internal HVAC ducts in multiple recently renovated…
-
After 10 hours of executive session on March 4, the Fayetteville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the employment of…
-
After a Hillcrest Towers staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, the director of the Fayetteville Housing Authority implemented strict…
-
The Fayetteville Housing Authority is seeking sponsors to help fund individual raised garden beds for the residents of Hillcrest Towers. A donation of…
-
This week, the Fayetteville Housing Authority, through its nonprofit arm called FHA Development, is expected to close on its purchase of an apartment…
-
The Fayetteville Housing Authority operates several public housing properties and runs a voucher program for subsidized rent. We speak with Executive…
-
As the Fayetteville Cultural Arts corridor begins to take shape, the Fayetteville Housing Authority has a vision for its Hillcrest Towers property, which…
-
Northwest Regional Housing Authority, headquartered in Harrison, helps “very low income” families and individuals to rehabilitate their homes, especially…
-
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Fayetteville Housing Authority is considering purchasing a new property. We learn more about the proposal,…
-
The Fayetteville City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to hear from its members, Fayetteville Housing Authority officials, public housing residents…