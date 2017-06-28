© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Puppy Mill Enforcement Draft Legislation in Play

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 28, 2017 at 3:16 PM CDT
Crate breeding dogs rescued from a Madison County puppy mill, early last year.

Arkansas is among the top ten worst commercial dog breeding states in the union, according to Humane Society of the United States, with most breeders operating without a license. John Goodwin, a HSUS puppy mill expert, paints a grim picture of the puppy supply chain industry and what's feeding it. More states, including Arkansas, are working to legislate animal welfare laws to regulate abusive puppy breeders. We also talk to the assistant director of the Animal League of Washington County, which rescues and rehomes neglected and abused animals.

