NorthWest Arkansas Community College Prepares for Concealed Guns Carried on Campus

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 29, 2017 at 1:17 PM CDT
campus_carry.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
NorthWest Arkansas Community College Campus Carry Task Force meeting.

Starting Sept. 1, Arkansans with concealed-carry gun licenses will be allowed to carry their weapons on public university and college campuses. Institutions across the state are revising school policies to accommodate the new state law. We visit a local community college to observe progress.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
