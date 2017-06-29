NorthWest Arkansas Community College Prepares for Concealed Guns Carried on Campus

Starting Sept. 1, Arkansans with concealed-carry gun licenses will be allowed to carry their weapons on public university and college campuses. Institutions across the state are revising school policies to accommodate the new state law. We visit a local community college to observe progress.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.