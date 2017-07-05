Quapaw Tribe Hopeful for Continued EPA Funding to Remediate Picher Superfund Site

Picher, Oklahoma and the surrounding area is one of the few places in the country that has been left behind by its residents because it was deemed unsafe to live in. The lead and zinc mining that drew in a population of 16,000 at the height of the mining boom before World War II is also what led to the town's deliberate demise. The decades of mining from the early 1900s to the late 1960s left behind millions upon millions of tons of chat piles. Chat is mine waste that was left behind after the lead and zinc ores had been extracted. The chat and mining also exposed Picher’s pregnant women and young children to lead, which led to stunted brain development. The EPA put the Picher area on its list of superfund sites in the '80s, but the Quapaw Tribe has led the most recent cleanup efforts because the site is largely on Quapaw land that had been leased to the lead and zinc mining companies.