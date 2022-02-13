-
The City of Fort Smith entered into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 after years-long violations of the Clean Water Act.…
Fayetteville is one of 14 cities collaborating with the city of Chicago to conserve and make public EPA digital climate change information purged by the…
Picher, Oklahoma and the surrounding area is one of the few places in the country that has been left behind by its residents because it was deemed unsafe…
In early August, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued its final Clean Power Plan to reduce carbon pollution from the nation’s power sector by…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a new water quality modeling program for the Illinois River Watershed which spans northwest Arkansas…
Arkansas' Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is joining other attorneys general in opposition to a clean power plan. Opponents say it could hurt economies,…