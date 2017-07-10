NWA Crit Series Attracts More Than 200 Amateur and Elite Cyclists
Men Category 4/5 and Junior racers kicked off the criterium races in Bentonville.
The organization Bike NWA put on the criterium series.
The Breakaway Cycling Team poses with former professional cyclist Frankie Andreu.
The Men Category 3 racers took off as the rain was coming down, but had to stop briefly when a thunderstorm rolled in.
A Natural State Criterium Series medal.
Men Category 4/5 and Junior racers wait for the whistle.
The Natural State Criterium Series took place in Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale this weekend and attracted more than 200 amateur and elite road cyclists from around the country and the world to Northwest Arkansas' downtowns. The riders competed in several different categories over the course of three days for $50,000 in cash prizes. The event was organized by Bike NWA, which strives to create a more bike-friendly region.