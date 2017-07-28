© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

The "Birdman" of Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 28, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
Mike Mlodinow, a hermit independing scientist living in Fayetteville is the subject of a new documentary.

A reclusive scientist living in Fayetteville is the subject of a new documentary titled "Mike the Birdman." We meet the director and videographer. A screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, featuring a live musical performance by famous folk duo "Still on the Hill."

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
