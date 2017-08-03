More High-Density Housing Goes Up in NWA Even as Bentonville Crystal Flats Project is Denied Zoning

At their meeting this week, the Bentonville Planning Commission denied reinstating Planned Unit Development zoning on 27 acres of land near the Legacy Village community, the Amazeum and Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art. Matt O'Reilly, the main developer on the project, and his team were hoping to build an apartment complex called Crystal Flats, which would include 650 units in apartment buildings and townhomes. All the units would have been rentals. Dozens of people who live in the area voiced their objections while supporters insisted the city needs more housing options as people continue to move to Bentonville. Another local developer, Ward Davis, who is part of a team that is behind Johnson Square in Johnson, weighs in on Northwest Arkansas' changing relationship with high-density housing.