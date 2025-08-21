Jones Center launches rebrand, invites community to thrive together

The Jones Center celebrates 30 years in 2025. To honor that anniversary, the progress the community center has made and new ambitions, directors unveiled a new logo and tagline that reads, “Your place to thrive.”

“Those four words are truly the reflection of our heart, of what we do here at the Jones Center,” said Board Chair Swelia Swanson, speaking from the center’s recently renovated Joel Carver Ice Arena.

“It’s also a place that I’ve been a part of for the last 25 years, which seems like it goes by so fast, but I’ve watched this organization grow and thrive in the community, and you all are a huge part of that. But these four words also are speaking to the fact that we’re excited to see how we continue to serve the community and unite the community in the years ahead.”

The new asset announcement also marked the grand opening of the ice rink. Improvements included new dividers, locker room updates and 15,000 gallons of fresh ice. Center President and CEO Joe Lloyd says the new ice is just the beginning. The Jones Center will see more physical changes and mission rededications at both the Springdale and Rogers campuses.

“During my interview process, one of the board members said, What are you going to do with the property in Rogers? And I said, There’s a Jones Center in Rogers? We don’t have a Jones Center there, but we have a community for nonprofits in the old St. Mary’s building, and it services over 70 nonprofits at subsidized rent. So, you know, I don’t know what market rate is right now, but we charge about $10 a square foot to lease from us, which gives those fresh nonprofits a place to start right and invest back in the community, another vision our founder had. And then here at the Jones Center, so exciting, you’re standing on a new rubber floor, behind you is new glass. We have new ice, new branding. And this is just the beginning for the vision that we have, not only for the 33 acres we have in Rogers, but the 55 acres we have here. There are a lot of plans, both inside and outside, to bring in new amenities, bring programming outside, for example, and maybe even build a new ice rink.”

The program Wednesday featured guest speakers from the center’s hockey and figure skating teams. Annacaye McCormick, a coach for Ozark Figure Skating Club, which calls the Jones Center its home for practices and some competitions, says she’s been skating at the center since she was a kid and is excited to pass the mantle, or ice skates, to her son.

“When I walk into the street and the cool air hurts my face and I can smell the ice, it smells like home. It feels like coming home. It’s like taking a breath when you didn’t know that you were holding it. I’m very fortunate that I get to come out here and do what I love, and it doesn’t matter what it is. It doesn’t matter if I get to skate for myself and train to compete, or if I’m out here teaching somebody to skate for the very first time. I can be out here until my toes are little frozen popsicles. I love it both the same, truly. So when I look into the future of the Jones Center, I can’t help but feel the incredible joy that I get to hand this down to my son. He’s just turned four, and I just got him his first pair of ice skates. Getting to watch him out here has been such an unexpected joy for me. Sometimes, when I have skaters who are getting ready to move on in life, they come to me and tell me what they’re sad about leaving, and I always remind them, the ice will always be there for you when you’re ready to come back. It will be here, physically and emotionally.”

Lloyd also said they’re realigning themselves with the community to ensure that both younger and older people feel welcome and encouraged to make the Jones Center their own.

“We’re celebrating our 30th year, and we’re going to be really intentional and purposeful about going and talking to the Lukes and the Annas and others that once were here and learned to skate, learned to swim, learned to play volleyball, learned to pick up on whatever those learn-to things were — inviting them back to tell their story, because I think that’s the best marketing effort that we can have in this 30th year anniversary. It’s going to be real critical that those of you like me, when my kids grew up, I quit coming to the Jones Center. We need you to come back and enjoy some of the things. We’ve got comedy for adults. I went through an improv class myself with my brother-in-law, had a great time. So we’ve got a lot of adult things going on here. Matter of fact, our 55-plus, which unfortunately I’m in that group now, that’s our fastest-growing membership level. So our seniors, whether it’s exercising or walking around or doing monthly programming through our Senior Circle program— we’ve got something for all ages. So I think my ask of the community is, if you’ve been here before and loved it, you’re going to love it more now. Come back to us and experience the Jones Center.”

This Saturday, Aug. 23, the Jones Center is inviting the community to explore the new Joel Carver Ice Arena. A free public skate will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the newly resurfaced ice, with skating, arena tours, and more. Go to the JonesCenter.net for more information.

