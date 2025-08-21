Fayetteville’s Dana Hayden now leads National Court Reporters Association

The National Court Reporters Association is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the careers of people who convert spoken word into readable text. That includes court reporters, captioners, legal videographers and other professions.

Fayetteville’s Dana Hayden was recently named director of the NCRA. A court reporter herself, she joined Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio 1 to discuss her career and new role. Hayden says people are often intrigued by her work, since court reporters are staples in legal dramas such as Law & Order, Suits and Better Call Saul.