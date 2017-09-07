© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

US Forest Service Offers Accommodations to Displaced Hurricane Victims

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 7, 2017 at 12:35 PM CDT
The Southern Region U.S. National Forest Service has waived all campground fees until further notice in Texas and ten other states, including Arkansas, for individuals displaced by the recent flooding in Texas and Louisiana by Hurricane Harvey, as well as Hurricane Irma evacuees. We speak with Ouachita National Forest Deputy Public Affairs officer Terrence Peck, headquartered in Hot Springs.

