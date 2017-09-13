Arkansas to Drive Down Vehicle Pollutants with Volkswagen Emissions Settlement

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will use a $14.6 million dollar settlement with Volkswagen Automotive Group and associated entities to improve air quality across the state. In 2014 VW admitted to violating federal emissions laws for three manufactured diesel vehicles, commercially touted as "clean diesel." ADEQ has posted a request for information and a draft proposed mitigation plan to its website here.
