© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas to Drive Down Vehicle Pollutants with Volkswagen Emissions Settlement

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 13, 2017 at 12:31 PM CDT
adeq_vw_settle.jpg

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will use a $14.6 million dollar settlement with Volkswagen Automotive Group and associated entities to improve air quality across the state. In 2014 VW admitted to violating federal emissions laws for three manufactured diesel vehicles, commercially touted as "clean diesel." ADEQ has posted a request for information and a draft proposed mitigation plan to its website here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories ADEQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content