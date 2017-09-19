© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Attorney General Issues Warning, Guidance on Equifax Breach

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 19, 2017 at 12:21 PM CDT
Equifax.jpg
courtesy
/
Equifax

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has issued an “urgent warning” to Arkansans to be on alert for hacking and phishing attempts to obtain personal information caused by the Equifax criminal data breach revealed Sept. 7. Equifax, a consumer credit reporting agency based in Atlanta, Georgia, maintains information gathered from businesses which contract with the company to conduct consumer credit checks. As many as 1.2 million Arkansans may be affected by the breach. Rutledge is advising anyone with credit histories to visit the Equifax website which posts a secure "check potential impact" link, where consumers will be informed of their status and options.

 

