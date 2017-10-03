Arkansas Environmental Defense Alliance To Go Public

The new nonprofit Arkansas Environmental Defense Alliance (AEDA) aims to preserve and enhance Arkansas’s natural resources through political and legal means, and by assisting local environmental groups to meet their goals. The Alliance has been under wraps for several years but will publicly come out Oct. 27th at the Arkansas Environmental Policy Summit sponsored by Arkansas Public Policy Panel in Little Rock. AEDA is among a growing number of environmental groups to organize in recent years with a mission to work collaboratively.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.