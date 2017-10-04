State of NWA Report Delves into Strengths and, More Importantly, Weaknesses of Region
Researchers compared Northwest Arkansas to five other peer regions across the country
Highlights from the State of the Northwest Arkansas Region study
Highlights from the State of the Northwest Arkansas Region study
About 200 people attended a luncheon to discuss the study's findings.
The Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas released its annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region report. In this year’s report, the center compared Northwest Arkansas to several peer regions like Austin, Texas, Des Moines, Iowa, Madison, Wisconsin, and Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina. The report outlines many strengths of the region, but more importantly, also addresses its weaknesses.