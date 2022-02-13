Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Council
From December: The Northwest Arkansas Council is ramping up vaccination clinics as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surges across the region.
Randy Wilburn offers new episodes of the I Am Northwest Arkansas podcast every Monday. This Monday, we ask him the questions. And he talks about a new…
Welcoming Week NWA is an effort dedicated to making the region more inclusive. We talked with Margot Lemaster, the executive director of Engage NWA, and…
Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced the launch of a new workforce housing center, which will be tasked with addressing the…
The Northwest Arkansas Council is taking applications for its Life Works Here initiative, which comes with a $10,000 incentive and other perks aimed at…
NWA Artist INC features artists helping artists understand the financial and marketing sides of their work. Applications for 25 spots in the fourth annual…
The University of Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center and the Northwest Arkansas Council have partnered to form the Small Business…
The winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council including discussions about a new Whole Health Institute, an upcoming road and highway election and…
A new regional arts service organization is launching in Northwest Arkansas. It will be developed by the Northwest Arkansas Council and has backing from…
The annual meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council included news about future health care and art projects in Northwest Arkansas.