Canopy Resettles Refugees Despite Federal Obstacles

Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a new nonprofit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service agency headquartered in Fayetteville has partially met a first year refugee resettlement quota despite travel bans and limits set by the Trump administration. We visit with one of the families forced to flee their civil-war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo village, a journey recently profiled by The New York Times.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.