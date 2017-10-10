© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Canopy Resettles Refugees Despite Federal Obstacles

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 10, 2017 at 12:06 PM CDT
Byaombe Mwenda, Seti Mwenda, Jules Mwenda, with father Watata Mwenda, and mother, Safi Nyasa Mwenda stand with Emily Crane Linn inside Canopy Northwest Arkansas headquarters in Fayetteville.

Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a new nonprofit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service agency headquartered in Fayetteville has partially met a first year refugee resettlement quota despite travel bans and limits set by the Trump administration. We visit with one of the families forced to flee their civil-war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo village, a journey recently profiled by The New York Times.

