Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only resettlement agency began recieving Afghan evacuees in October of 2021. Joanna Krause, the agency's…
Pete Hartman speaks with Mariah Green who is the Volunteer Coordinator at Canopy NWA regarding the Canopy Supply Drive taking place this Saturday November…
Pete Hartman speaks with Ana Hurley on the topic of a twelve week program providing entrepreneurship training for former refugees or immigrants within the…
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, a local resettlement agency, is preparing to intake 49 Afghan refugees as soon as mid-October. Governor Asa Hutchinson…
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas is readying to welcome a small number of Afghan families and Special Immigrant Visa holders in the wake the withdraw of U.S.…
The Biden Administration plans to reopen America to more international refugees seeking asylum from war-torn nations, as well as those fleeing political…
Forge Community Loan Fund, based in Huntsville, has partnered with refugee resettlement agency, Canopy Northwest Arkansas, to enable refugees to…
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas is the only agency in the state that provides resettlement and support services to refugees. Danielle Bennett, the…
Joanna Krause has been selected to replace Canopy Northwest Arkansas's founding executive director, Emily Crane Linn. An agency of Lutheran Immigration…
Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a refugee resettlement agency in Fayetteville, is offering summer English language learning courses to all K through 12…