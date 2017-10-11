© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Defunct Landfill Debt, Cleanup, Closure Costs to be Shouldered by Residents

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 11, 2017 at 12:17 PM CDT
Twelve years ago, Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which includes Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Boone, Newton and Carroll Counties secured revenue bonds to purchase an old landfill and garbage hauling service in rural Baxter County. The waste district’s goal was to improve the facility to centralize waste management operations and make money on outside trash contracts.But cleaning up the dump proved too costly and the venture failed. Last April a circuit court decided that district property owners, starting in 2018, will be responsible for paying off the debt as well as landfill cleanup and closure, estimated to cost more than $25 million dollars. The property tax assessment is expected to be imposed over the next three decades.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
