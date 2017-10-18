© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Clean Line Energy Partners Power Forward With Planning Despite Resistance

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 18, 2017 at 12:52 PM CDT
Clean Line Energy Partners

Planning by the Houston-based firm Clean Line Energy Partners to build five merchant interstate high-voltage direct-current electric transmission lines to transport new wind energy to Eastern and Southwestern U.S. utility markets continues. But a 300-mile-long section of the Plains & Eastern Clean Line through Arkansas continues to face legal challenge by Arkansas property owners as well as federal scrutiny by Arkansas's Congressional Delegation.

