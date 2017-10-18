© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Housing Authority's Morgan Manor Expansion to go on as Planned

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 18, 2017 at 12:36 PM CDT
file photo of Morgan Manor in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville City Council voted 5 to 2 Tuesday evening to deny the appeal of the Planning Commission's August approval of the expansion of Morgan Manor, which is one of four low-income housing developments run by the Fayetteville Housing Authority. The FHA requested the approval of a large-scale development at Morgan Manor so the agency could move residents from another low-income housing development called Willow Heights into the new apartments that will be built at Morgan Manor. Council Member Sarah Marsh for Ward 1 appealed the Planning Commission's decision on the grounds that the expansion will create or compound a dangerous traffic situation.

