AGFC Building New Nature Center in Springdale
1 of 4
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2 in Springdale. Once construction is complete, the nature center will serve thousands of local children.
A. Grajeda
2 of 4
A. Grajeda
3 of 4
A. Grajeda
4 of 4
A. Grajeda
A new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conservation education and nature center is being built in Springdale. Construction of the $18 million facility will focus on natural elements and ecosystems found in the northwest region of the state. The new center will include education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, walking trails and wildlife-viewing blinds.