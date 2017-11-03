© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

AGFC Building New Nature Center in Springdale

KUAF
Published November 3, 2017 at 3:55 PM CDT
1 of 4
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2 in Springdale. Once construction is complete, the nature center will serve thousands of local children.
A. Grajeda
2 of 4
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2 in Springdale. Once construction is complete, the nature center will serve thousands of local children.
A. Grajeda
3 of 4
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2 in Springdale. Once construction is complete, the nature center will serve thousands of local children.
A. Grajeda
4 of 4
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2 in Springdale. Once construction is complete, the nature center will serve thousands of local children.
A. Grajeda

A new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conservation education and nature center is being built in Springdale. Construction of the $18 million facility will focus on natural elements and ecosystems found in the northwest region of the state. The new center will include education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, walking trails and wildlife-viewing blinds.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories AGFCArkansas Game and Fish Commission
Related Content