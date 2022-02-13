Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
In the mid-1990s, dozens of bald eagles started dying at DeGray Lake after exhibiting neurological symptoms like stumbling, flying into cliffs and stooped…
The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opens to the public Dec. 11. The grand opening Dec. 10 will be livestreamed on Facebook.…
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has observed two new bird species nesting in a southern Arkansas wetland that had been restored. While the roseate…
Ann Marie Doramus, selected this summer by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is angling to make outdoor…
Chronic wasting disease has continued its slow spread into Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working…
A new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conservation education and nature center is being built in Springdale. Construction of the $18 million facility…
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking all hunters who use Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area to participate in an electronic registration each…
Black bear sightings in Washington County have been reported to Fayetteville Animal Services in recent weeks. Officials say the bears typically migrate…
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold another round of meetings to address the more than eighty confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease in…
In February, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that an elk discovered in Newton County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Since…