This Time: Positive Job News for Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published December 4, 2017 at 11:03 AM CST
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, says a series of recent announcements about manufacturing jobs in Fort Smith may signal a change in direction for the city.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
