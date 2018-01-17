© 2022 KUAF
State Forester Describes Wildfire Risks and Strategies

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 17, 2018 at 1:37 PM CST
courtesy: Arkansas Forestry Commission
Joe Fox, director of the Arkansas Forestry Commission, provides a wildfire outlook for the coming year in light of disastrous fires late last year that consumed California coastal regions as well as several Smokey Mountain National Park communities. Update: County Judges set burn bans, which AFC lists on the agency's website.

