UA Holds Final Public Forum Before Full Deployment of Concealed Campus Carry

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 26, 2018 at 1:48 PM CST
Several hundred people attended a gun safety forum on the U of A campus, where concealed loaded handguns are now allowed for some under a new state law.

The last in a series of concealed carry gun-use forums was held Thursday at the University of Arkansas. Administrators and UAPD officials fielded questions from concerned faculty, staff and students about the implementation of a new state law allowing for the permitted concealed carry of loaded guns on the campus.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
