Advocates Seek to Transform Historic Dam Site Into Whitewater Preserve

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 5, 2018 at 1:01 PM CST
After it's cleaned up, this portion of the West Fork of the White River could be turned into a public whitewater park.

A coalition of environmental groups, led by the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, has proposed transforming a neglected park on the West Fork of the White River in South Fayetteville into an ecological preserve and whitewater park. Sixty years ago, a public water supply pump station operated on the site, drawing water from a dammed reservoir. Portions of the dam and spillway remain intact. Fayetteville's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently indicated support for removing the dam and constructing public access. We meet with Watershed conservation Resource Center executive director, Sandy Formica, who has monitored the waterway for 20 years. She says removing the dam will vastly improve water quality and aquatic life along the river and create an easy public inlet for whitewater craft.

Ozarks at Large Stories White River
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
