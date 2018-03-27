White-Nose Syndrome Spreads Among Hibernating Cave Bats in Arkansas

A white fungus has killed millions of cave-dwelling bats across the eastern U.S. during the past decade. Now, white-nose syndrome is spreading across the Ozarks. We hear from two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service white-nose syndrome experts about the federal government's response to the bat-killing epidemic, and we hear from an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission mammal expert about the disease's impact in Arkansas.
