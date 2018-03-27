© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

White-Nose Syndrome Spreads Among Hibernating Cave Bats in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 27, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT
white_nose_syndrome_pattavina_ga_survey.jpg
courtesy: Pete Pattavina
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A dead tricolored bat discovered in the winter of 2015 inside a Georgia cave is an apparent victim of white-nose syndrome.

A white fungus has killed millions of cave-dwelling bats across the eastern U.S. during the past decade. Now, white-nose syndrome is spreading across the Ozarks. We hear from two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service white-nose syndrome experts about the federal government's response to the bat-killing epidemic, and we hear from an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission mammal expert about the disease's impact in Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories White Nose Syndrome
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content