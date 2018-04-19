© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

ArDOT Cuts Ribbon on First Portion of Springdale Northern Bypass

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 19, 2018 at 1:45 PM CDT
1 of 5
The finished 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass looking west toward Oklahoma
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
The ribbon-cutting ceremony included the director of ARDOT and all five members of the Arkansas Highway Commission.
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
The finished portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass looking east toward Interstate 49
Z. Sitek
4 of 5
Construction continues on the bypass on the west side of Highway 112 near Elm Springs.
Z. Sitek
5 of 5
A map of the entire Springdale Northern Bypass project.
courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation

The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass, or future Highway 412. The bypass will eventually connect to existing Highway 412 on the west side of Tontitown and on the east side of Sonora. The section of the highway unveiled Wednesday will be open to drivers starting April 30.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Regional infrastructureInfrastructure
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
