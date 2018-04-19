ArDOT Cuts Ribbon on First Portion of Springdale Northern Bypass
1 of 5
The finished 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass looking west toward Oklahoma
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
The ribbon-cutting ceremony included the director of ARDOT and all five members of the Arkansas Highway Commission.
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
The finished portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass looking east toward Interstate 49
Z. Sitek
4 of 5
Construction continues on the bypass on the west side of Highway 112 near Elm Springs.
Z. Sitek
5 of 5
A map of the entire Springdale Northern Bypass project.
courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation
The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass, or future Highway 412. The bypass will eventually connect to existing Highway 412 on the west side of Tontitown and on the east side of Sonora. The section of the highway unveiled Wednesday will be open to drivers starting April 30.