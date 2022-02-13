Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Infrastructure
An annual development report for 2018 suggests Bentonville is still growing in both population and building permits. We speak with a city planner to get…
Conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Libya have left thousands dead and thousands more injured, and wars have left basic infrastructure in ruin. Susan Penacho,…
The city of Fayetteville is assessing the conditions of all city streets with a van specially equipped with lasers designed to take in all the cracks in…
Washington County planners on Thursday denied a conditional use permit for an open-pit dirt mining development in a rural residential district west of…
Beginning Friday, a portion of Exit 86 on Interstate 49 will be closed for three months as crews continue construction of a new interchange for…
Design concepts for two stretches of Highway 71B in Fayetteville were presented to the public Tuesday evening. We learn more about what the proposed…
Fayetteville city leaders are looking at the future of Highway 71B, or College Avenue, as residents become interested in alternative transportation…
With more people living in west Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln, the Interstate 49 interchange at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard can…
The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass, or future Highway 412. The…
Cities encouraging more walking and less driving might thrive in the coming century. Jeff Speck, author of "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America…