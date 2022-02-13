Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Regional infrastructure
-
The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 4.5-mile portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass, or future Highway 412. The…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission will seek more than 32-million dollars from a federal transportation fund to help finish a stretch of…
-
On a recent summer afternoon, workers and trucks buzzed in and out of a pump station under construction in DeValls Bluff. Several miles away, the site...
-
A year into the process of creating a comprehensive plan for trails construction and programming, regional planners are meeting with the public to get…
-
