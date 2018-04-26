Fayetteville Sculptor Hank Kaminsky Named Arkansas Living Treasure

This month, the Arkansas Arts Council named Fayetteville sculptor Hank Kaminsky its 2018 Arkansas Living Treasure. The program annually recognizes an Arkansas artist who excels in the creation of a traditional craft and who preserves that craft through community outreach and education. Kaminsky has worked in Arkansas for nearly 50 years and is best known for creating the World Peace Prayer Fountain outside the Fayetteville Town Center. Kaminsky has also been a fixture in the community through his work at The Art Experience, which for a long time was an art school in the area.