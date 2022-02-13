Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Arts Council
-
The Arkansas Arts Council each year (except the pandemic year of 2021) finds an artisan to be recognized as an Arkansas Living Treasure. We asked Scarlet…
-
Prolific Arkansas artist George Dombek works everyday, ten hours a day, in complete isolation in his forested studio/gallery complex creating his…
-
The Arkansas Arts Council is offering a free, virtual three-part workshop to help make applying for a grant easier.
-
The Arkansas Arts Council will award up to nine $4,000 fellowships in three different arts categories. Deadline for application is April 10th.
-
This month, the Arkansas Arts Council named Fayetteville sculptor Hank Kaminsky its 2018 Arkansas Living Treasure. The program annually recognizes an…