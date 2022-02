From October to March, Flat Earth Archeology from Cabot excavated a site near Rupple Road in western Fayetteville. The project was prompted by the city’s plans to relocate a portion of N. Rupple Road to align with the existing intersection on W. Mt. Comfort Road. Last night at a meeting of the Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society, a team of archeologists discussed what they’ve unearthed.