Arkansas Archeology
A group of longtime Fayetteville residents with roots in the area that go back decades is concerned there could be an unmarked cemetery beneath a…
In the past few weeks, several notable people from northwest Arkansas passed away. Today, we dip into our archive to remember artist Linda Sheets,…
This summer, the 2018 Arkansas Archeological Society and Arkansas Archeological Survey Summer Training Program is taking place at Pea Ridge National…
From October to March, Flat Earth Archeology from Cabot excavated a site near Rupple Road in western Fayetteville. The project was prompted by the city’s…
As a part of Arkansas Archeology Month, you have a chance to tour the University of Arkansas' massive archeological collection on Thursday, March 30th…
March is Archeology Month in Arkansas. Throughout the month, archeologists across the state are presenting opportunities to learn more about the work…
March is Arkansas Archeology Month. Throughout the month, a variety of activities including tours, open houses, talks, and workshops will be held across…
For five decades the Arkansas Archeology Survey has been linking Arkansas' past with the present. We talk with the state archeologist, Ann Early and the…
Craggy karst outcroppings on the Ozarks which contain deep bluff overhangs were often comfortable accommodations for prehistoric people. An Arkansas…
