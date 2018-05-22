FIRST LEGO League Teams Descend on U of A for International Tournament
From L to R: Riona Datta, Anvi Datta, Anika Puri and Khushi Goel of Team Gryffindor pose with Coach Rajat Goel and their Second Place Champion's Award.
courtesy: FIRST LEGO League Razorback Invitational
Team Gryffindor celebrates their win.
courtesy: FIRST LEGO League Razorback Invitational
Team Gryffindor pitches their research project to the judges.
Z. SITEK
Teams wait to be called in before the judges.
Z. SITEK
Team Gryffindor examines its robot ahead of their presentation before the judges.
Z. SITEK
Team Gryffindor goes before the judges to explain how their robot works.
Z. SITEK
The judges take a closer look at Team Gryffindor's robot.
Z. SITEK
Robot mission game tables.
Z. SITEK
The so called "pits" where teams display information about their research projects and robots.
Z. SITEK
The FIRST LEGO League Razorback Invitational took place last weekend on the University of Arkansas campus. Seventy-two teams from around the world were invited to take part in the tournament. Team Gryffindor from Chappaqua, N.Y. let us tag along Saturday as they went through judged presentation during the second day of competition.