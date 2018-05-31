Community Organizers Plan Fundraiser to Save Lewis Park

For 25 years, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture leased the land for Lewis Park to the City of Fayetteville, but the lease expires June 30, and the division decided years ago it would not renew it. Organizers of the Save Lewis campaign say the park has become a fixture in the community and are determined to keep it from being sold. A Lewis Park Festival & Fundraiser to save the park will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2.