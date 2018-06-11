Unusually Numerous Group of Democrats Makes a Run for It in Benton County

Something unusual is happening in Benton County this election season: there are more Democrats running than ever before for both state and county-level seats. Of the eight Arkansas House districts up for grabs, Democrats are contesting seven of the seats, six of which are held by Republican incumbents. Democrats say it is time to make room for more voices in Benton County, especially in districts that have been held by one party for more than a decade, but Republicans say they feel good about their odds and are looking forward to the competition.