Summer Program Supports Citizen Science for Decades
1 of 3
Participants in the 2018 Arkansas Archeological Society and Arkansas Archeological Survey Summer Training Program are excavating at Pea Ridge National Military Park June 9-24.
A. Grajeda
2 of 3
Co-director Jamie Brandon inspects an artifact.
courtesy: Arkansas Archeology Society
3 of 3
Volunteers carefully dig in excavation units in search of artifacts.
courtesy: Arkansas Archeology Society
This summer, the 2018 Arkansas Archeological Society and Arkansas Archeological Survey Summer Training Program is taking place at Pea Ridge National Military Park. Participants are searching for artifacts in a portion of the park called Leetown. Volunteers have been taking part in the two-week summer program since 1964.