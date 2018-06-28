Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Celebrates 50th Year

From special exhibits to several major anniversary receptions scheduled this coming September, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is commemorating its founding 50 years ago. Museum Director Allyn Lord discusses the museum's past, present and future -- including the restoration of a major Springdale historic landmark, the Shiloh Meeting Hall, which will open to the public this Saturday, June 30th.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.