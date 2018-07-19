Park Service Investigates Algae on Buffalo National River

Public complaints about a growing number of algal blooms on the Buffalo National River have spurred the National Park Service to investigate. Park Service spokesperson Caven Clark says visitors are welcome to safely float and swim in the river, but visitors should avoid primary contact with affected stream sections. The Park Service posts seasonal critical alerts online, as well as water quality monitoring data by stream section.
