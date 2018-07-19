© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Park Service Investigates Algae on Buffalo National River

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 19, 2018 at 2:02 PM CDT
Courtesy: Carol Bitting, Ozark River Stewards
A warm, low-flowing section of the Buffalo National River clogged with algal blooms.

Public complaints about a growing number of algal blooms on the Buffalo National River have spurred the National Park Service to investigate. Park Service spokesperson Caven Clark says visitors are welcome to safely float and swim in the river, but visitors should avoid primary contact with affected stream sections. The Park Service posts seasonal critical alerts online, as well as water quality monitoring data by stream section.

