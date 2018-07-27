© 2022 KUAF
State Wildlife Agency, New Nonprofit, Blaze Arkansas Water Trails

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 27, 2018 at 12:10 PM CDT
Arkansas Water Trails Partnership founder and director Debbie Doss at Bayou DeView, one of 13 declared Water Trails.
courtesy: Debbie Doss
The Little Maumelle Water Trail features a floating camping site.
courtesy: Debbie Doss
Arkansas Game and Fish water trails coordinator Kirsten Bartlow paddles on the Wattensaw Bayou Water Trail.
courtesy: Debbie Doss
Kirsten Bartlow paddles on open water on H Lake Water Trail.
courtesy: Debbie Doss
Debbie Doss poses on a cypress knee along the Bayou DeView Water Trail.
courtesy: Debbie Doss
Martha Corwin explores a water trail passage on Bayou DeView
courtesy: Debbie Doss
A light mist floats above Bayou DeView Water Trail
courtesy: Debbie Doss

Paddle enthusiasts this summer are exploring more than a dozen newly declared water trails in Arkansas. Arkansas Water Trails Partnership founder and director Debbie Doss says the historic and scenic aquatic passages along streams, lakes and bayous are being designated and blazed by the new organization in association with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
