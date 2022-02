In mid-June, we spent three hours at the Fayetteville Public Library celebrating a pair of long-running shows: KUAF’s The Pickin’ Post and Shades of Jazz. First in this sampler of that night's music, we hear singer and songwriter Steve Fischer and then a collection of jazz musicians from northwest Arkansas including Claudia Burson, Matt Beach, Ben Harris, Darren Novotny, Austin Farnam, Garrett Jones.