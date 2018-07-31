Potentially Toxic Blue-Green Algae Found in Buffalo National River

A species of blue-green algae has been discovered in the Buffalo National River for the first time. Officials say two detected common cyanotoxins, Microcystin and Cylindrospermopsin are too low to pose a public health risk. Although not yet confirmed by the National Park Service, a third toxic cyanobacterium, Microseira wollei, has also been documented in the river, according to the nonprofit environmental group White River Water Keeper. Park officials are monitoring the situation. Visitors are being warned to not wade or swim in algal infested waters.



